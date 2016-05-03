Teen charged with aggravated menacing after pulling knife on another kid

A 14-year-old is now facing a charge of aggravated menacing after pulling a knife on another kid.

It happened Friday, April 22. According to police, two groups of students from McCord Road Junior High were mouthing off to one another at Highland Elementary in Sylvania when they began heading towards the Centennial Farms neighborhood. Police say that's when a 14-year-old boy pulled out a knife and held it near a 13-year-old's side.

Police recovered the weapon and the 14-year-old was charged with aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor, in Juvenile Court.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.