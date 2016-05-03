Police look for two men caught on camera robbing parking attendant

Toledo police are on the look out for the two men caught on camera attacking and robbing a parking attendant.

It happened back in March at a parking garage on N. Superior near the Huntington Center. Police say the crooks attacked the woman and took off with her cash.

If you know anything about the attack, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

