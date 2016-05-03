Toledo Arby's damaged in overnight fire

A local restaurant is temporarily out of commission due to an overnight fire.

Firefighters were called to the Arby's at Alexis Road and Opportunity Drive after an electrical fire started outside the building.

Crews had to cut a hole in the side of the building and pulled out tile and insulation to put the fire out. The electricity was also shut off to the business.

Investigators say faulty wiring going to a neon light caused the fire.

The restaurant could be closed for up to a week because all the goods inside were contaminated by smoke and flames.

