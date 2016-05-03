Firefighter honors fallen comrade by completing Glass City Marat - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Firefighter honors fallen comrade by completing Glass City Marathon in full gear

By Melissa Andrews, Anchor
Firefighter Brian Hackenburg, 39, finished the Glass City Marathon in his full gear and tank to honor his friend, Toledo firefighter Jamie Dickman. (Source: WTOL) Firefighter Brian Hackenburg, 39, finished the Glass City Marathon in his full gear and tank to honor his friend, Toledo firefighter Jamie Dickman. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Local firefighter Brian Hackenburg, 39, is celebrating yet another Marathon finish.

But his run was much more difficult than most. That's because Hackenburg, a firefighter for Perkins Township, ran the Glass City Marathon on April 24 in his full gear and tank, which weighs about 42 pounds! 

He did it to honor his friend, Toledo firefighter Jamie Dickman, who was killed in the line of duty in February of 2014. 

Firefighter Steven Machinski died along with Dickman while battling a blaze in north Toledo. 

Hackenburg first ran the full 26.2 mile Glass City Marathon in Dickman's honor just a couple months after his friend's death. 

The 2016 Glass City Marathon marks Hackenburg's 11th marathon. He finished with a net time of 5:09:51. He even passed out small American flags to children along the race route. 

Hackenburg tells WTOL 11 he is currently involved in the "Fireman Rob Foundation" where he purchases and delivers teddy bears to children at ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital.  

