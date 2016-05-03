Oregon Schools helping to fight against bullies

The Oregon School District is fighting against the bullying epidemic in the community.

The school resource officer, Sarah Shaw, says the district has a tool where students and parents can report bullying to the school through an email.

Report an incident here.

Shaw says it's important to speak up and you need to report.

"If you don't tell us and continually tell us if things are going on, we're not going to know and we're not going to know how to help," said Shaw.

