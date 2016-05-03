Teen dead, another seriously injured after police chase ends in - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teen dead, another seriously injured after police chase ends in crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One teen is dead and another seriously injured after an early morning police chase ended in a crash Tuesday.  

Police say it started around 1:30 a.m. near Woodward High School. They say the driver, 17-year-old Devon Dodds, and the passenger, 16-year-old Kedontae Colter, are believed to be the suspects of a carjacking on Monroe Street that occurred Monday, May 2.   

Police say an officer attempted to pull over the vehicle when he noticed that it matched the description of the car stolen. That's when the teens sped off.  

The chase went through a neighborhood and ended on Central Avenue near Cherry, which is where Dodds lost control of the vehicle, crashing into two utility poles and then rolling over. 

Both Dodds and Colter were taken to St. Vincent's hospital for their injuries. Dodds later died. 

Colter is listed in critical condition, but is expected to survive. Police say he could face charges.  

