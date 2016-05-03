Monroe City Council decides to keep sports complex open for next 3 years

The Monroe Sports Complex has a new lease on life.

The popular facility had been set to close, but Monday city council voted to keep the complex running for another three years.

The decisions comes just two weeks after council decided to shut down the facility.

During a packed meeting Monday a resolution was circulated to keep the rink open for one year and reduce the city's contribution down from $200,000 to $140,000.

The resolution was welcomed by the community, but as more and more people shared their concerns at the podium the idea of a three year deal was considered. The community claimed by having a longer deal the complex could plan more into the future and possibly generate more money.

Council liked the idea and that's what they approved.

"It's an opportunity for a compromise that will not only allow the city fund the complex, but gets the participates and the users to be part of that funding solution," said Mayor Robert Clark.

The resolution also includes that a current re-purposing study continue and that the establishment of a leadership team for the facility and management be taken on by the Parks and Recreation committee.

