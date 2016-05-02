Family, friends gather to remember 14-year-old boy killed in eas - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Family, friends gather to remember 14-year-old boy killed in east Toledo fire

A candlelight vigil was held Monday for a teenage boy who died in a house fire. 

Friends and family gathered to remember 14-year-old Joseph Fazenbaker. The vigil took place outside of the charred and burned out home where it happened on Willard in East Toledo. 

Dozens are leaned on each other and showed support for Joseph's family. 

"It's tragedy, there's nothing else we can do but open our hearts to them," said Shawn Leroux, Fazenbaker's uncle. 

Joseph Fazenbaker's best friend fought back tears saying, "it's worse than death living without your best friend. Having goals that you guys set together be crushed. We are supposed to be playing for Waite this year and now I have to do it by myself." 

Friends are still struggling to come to grips with what happened.

They're wondering why it had to happen to the teen described as ambitious, fun-loving, and the kind of guy you want to be around. 

"That's the best thing about my brother. It could be the worst moment and he's always trying to make someone laugh," said Gary Fazenbaker. 

Fazenbaker was killed and his step-brother was severely burned in the fire intentionally set by 18-year-old Kassi Brandeberry. 

"With the trial and everything going on it's just repeating the past everyday once a week for a month, its crazy," said Gary Fazenbaker.

She has pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10. 

"She could get life in prison but it still doesn't help the fact that Joseph is gone," said Leroux. 

So for now friends and family cling to each other and memories. 

"You rely on family, rely on God. The pain will subside and the memory will always be there," said Leroux.
