Future of SeaGate Convention Centre up for discussion

Downtown leaders say the SeaGate Convention Centre is small, dated, and lacks certain amenities. It's one of several buildings on a list of possible places to improve.

The discussion comes as downtown Toledo is the focus of a major overhaul.

The 22nd Century Committee and various groups in Toledo are working with a consultant on the 'Downtown Toledo Master Plan' to better the area.

As a part of that plan, Pete Gerken, Lucas County commissioner, says everything is being looked at, including the SeaGate Convention Centre.

"We'd like the Seagate Centre to function at a higher level," said Gerken. "It's been around since the late 70s, early 80s, like anything else you gotta re-look at how things are working."

He says that fate of the Centre is not sealed, but it has to at least be discussed.

"What's the best use of that building? is it to put money into it? is it to change it?" said Gerken. "Is it, maybe it's just to give it the supports it needs, like another couple hotels and a ballroom."

Cindy Kerr, Executive Director of the Downtown Toledo Improvement District, says the consultant was hired to force people to think differently about downtown.

"That just because you have a convention center for the last couple of decades doesn't mean it always needs to be in that location, maybe it should be moved," said Kerr.

She says it's not just public buildings, but public spaces that are being challenged.

"How can we maybe bring more park space down here? how can we improve walk ability? how do we take advantage of our riverfront?" asked Kerr.

Gerken says to do better, we have to look at what we're doing now and what can change.

"I don't think anyone would say the status quo is where we want to stay," said Gerken.

The next meeting on the Downtown Toledo Master Plan is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. It's at the main library downtown.

