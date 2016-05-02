The race for new Washington Local Schools superintendent tighten - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The race for new Washington Local Schools superintendent tightens up

Washington Local Schools board members say they are ready to move forward after the district was plagued with drama surrounding its former superintendent Patrick Hickey. (Source: WTOL) Washington Local Schools board members say they are ready to move forward after the district was plagued with drama surrounding its former superintendent Patrick Hickey. (Source: WTOL)
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Washington Local Schools held a meeting Monday night to cut the 19 super candidates to just nine. 

May 9,10,11 they'll hold interviews (three per night) to cut down the candidates to just four.

May 23 and May 24 the final interviews will take place, and then the new Superintendent should be announced by May 31.

Here are a list of the nine candidates remaining:

  1. Kadee Anstadt, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, Perrysburg Exempted Village 
  2. John Balzer, Asst. Superintendent, Jackson City 
  3. Erik Belcher, Superintendent, Fayette Local (Fulton) 
  4. Keith Bell, Superintendent, Euclid City 
  5. Susan Hayward, Assistant Superintendent, Beavercreek City 
  6. James Herrholtz, Deputy Superintendent, Mahoning County ESC 
  7. Kenneth Ratliff, Superintendent, Mohawk Local (Wyandot) 
  8. Lonny Rivera, Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ohio Department of Education 
  9. Meri Skilliter, Superintendent, McComb Local (Hancock)

