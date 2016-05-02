Springfield Twp approves Fire, EMS contract with Spencer Twp

The Springfield Twp administrator says the board approved a Fire & EMS department contract with Spencer Twp.

This happened after a meeting took place last week, when the Spencer Township Board of Trustees voted to let Springfield Township take over the fire department, saying they just don't have the money.

With the contract, Spencer Township would pay Springfield $128,000 a year for 10 years, with a three percent increase every year.

According to the trustees, that's significantly less than the more than $500,000 projected for fire and EMS costs in 2016.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.