WTOL 11's Emmy nominees

The nominations are in!

WTOL 11 received four Emmy nominations from the Lower Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The categories are:

Morning Newscast - Joe Cromer, Nicole Grzecki, Maia Belay and Mike Holden

Best Director - Dave Donaldson

Military Issues - Single story or series: Viviana Hurtado for the Matthew Drake story - Toledo-area veteran perseveres after 2004 traumatic brain injury Emilie Voss and Eric Rerucha for Invisible Injuries: PTSD in our veterans



The winners will be announced in June at a special Gala event.

For the full list of nominees, click here.

Congratulations to all the nominees!

