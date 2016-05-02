May kicks off Foster Care Awareness Month in Lucas County

A National Foster Care Awareness Month kicks off in May, the race is on to find foster parents in Lucas County.

On Monday, dozens gathered outside Lucas County Children Services for a 5K to bring attention to the need for foster families.

“It’s really a special gift to be a foster parent,” said foster parent Gloria Cooper.

Cooper has been fostering kids in the Toledo area for nearly 20 years. She's opened her home and heart to some of the most vulnerable children needing care.

"Our hearts desire is to do sibling groups so that the children can stay together. So, we've had up to four siblings at one time,” Cooper said.

National Foster Care Awareness Month also comes at a crucial time. Lucas County Children's Services is currently working to double the number of foster parents. Executive Director Robin Reese says its events like the 5K that help bring attention to the cause.

“We have just under 200 now at a time when we have 600 kids in care,” Reese said. “I just looked at the numbers we have, 80 more kids in care than we had this time last year, so it’s critical that we get the caregivers that we need.”

Without these caregiver’s, children with siblings can be split up, even sent to live in other cities away from the only family they know.

But many people are still on the fence about fostering.

“These kids are in the same schools as your kids, they're the same neighborhoods, they’re attending the same churches, and so you absolutely can do it and guess what we give you a lot of help to do it,” Reese said.

While the 5K race wrapped up, the search for foster families continues. Cooper says it’s worth exploring if you want to help.

"If it’s something that you've even thought about, it would be so worth your while to look into it and really get involved,” Cooper said.

