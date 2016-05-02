South Toledo residents call on city government to fix aging sewe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

South Toledo residents call on city government to fix aging sewer lines

(Source: Viewer Photo) (Source: Viewer Photo)
(Source: Viewer Photo) (Source: Viewer Photo)
(Source: Viewer Photo) (Source: Viewer Photo)
(Source: Viewer Photo) (Source: Viewer Photo)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Neighbors in south Toledo are calling on the government to step up and fix the aging sewer lines.  

Several gathered Monday to complain about inaction on numerous sewer complaints. 

One neighbor told WTOL 11 the Old South End has been dealing with several sanitary sewer collapses and it's been going on for decades, spreading mold and bacteria, even causing health problems.    

"We have diagnosis from most of these people that's happened two years ago that their doctors are indicating that these problems actually come from a sewer system," said concerned resident Manuel Gonzales.  

Toledo City Spokeswoman Janet Schroeder says in the last month the city has responded to 11 sewer incidents in south Toledo, but some of them have been on private property and the city isn't responsible. 

City crews are working in the neighborhood, making repairs on city owned property.  

