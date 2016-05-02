Charter school needs funding to finish building playground

With help through donations, one school’s dream is coming true.

L. Hollingworth Charter School has begun building a playground, but the school still needs help to finish the project.

A once empty space outside of the school now has a red and blue play set. The set will allow students to play outside in a safe and enclosed area. The playground is still under construction, but it is playable.

This is only the first phase of the project, which costs about $6,000. The second phase of the project will be the installation of a swing set, which will cost another $5,000.

“Safety is the number one concern and that’s why having the enclosed playground is awesome. The kids don’t see it that way, they just look at is as something to climb and play on,” said Rachel Gerwin.

If you would like to help with the second phase of the playground, click here.

