'Party in the Park' comes to Hensville

Get ready to Party in the Park!

The popular event is back and this time it’s a part of the all new Hensville.

Organizers say an eclectic mix of talent will fill the stage at this new re-invented Party in the Park. Acts range from local and regional musicians to national ones like country star Chase Bryant.

There will be eight events through September. Some will fall on Mud Hens game days, but there will also be standalone acts.

The first event here is Friday, May 6 when Mountain Heart will be performing.

Organizers say this is a fun way to bring people together, all bring them downtown again.

“There's a lot of excitement in Downtown Toledo with everybody moving into the residential areas, all the new businesses opening up, how can we create more density, more great events, great outdoor entertainment and this was really our starting piece,” said Mike Keedy, director of events and entertainment.

Hensville Park can hold up to 3,000 people.

Tickets will range from $10 to $18.

To see the full calendar of upcoming events and get tickets, click here.

