Family House to offer preschool for homeless children

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Family House homeless shelter is providing more than a place to live. It's now offering a preschool program for homeless kids. 

Joseph Kruthaup and Mary Tousugnant love playing with his 2-year-old son Eleeiot. 

From first glance everything seems normal with this family, but when you look beyond the smiles you find out these three have been homeless for six months. 

Eleeiot was born premature and has cerebral palsy. He also has reactive air ways disease,” said Mary Tousugnant.  

The Family calls family house home. It’s the second largest family shelter in the state, and now it's offering preschool. 

"I can bring him here and I can actually work before he starts school. We can both work. Dads working and dads been working, but I wasn't looking because I didn't want to leave him,” said Tousugnant.  

According to national statistics, homeless children are twice as likely to fail a grade. That's why Family House began providing preschool back in 2005, serving a total of 95 students. But because of funding cuts three years ago the school shut down. 

Now, because of a partnership with Mrs. Kathy's Learning Center, the program is coming back with the goal of serving 50 preschoolers. 

“We're not only going to be a child care space, we're going to provide that vital life skills planning that our kids need to. Some of our families are living in cars before they come to the shelter, so you can't potty train from a car and it’s hard to teach how to eat with a fork and spoon from a car,” said Renee Palacios, Family House Executive Director. 

Now, little Eleeiot will be able to learn and play like any other kid. A right his parents are truly thankful for. 

“He's probably going to be bored in kindergarten with the stuff he's going to learn in preschool and education, I mean, it’s just so important,” said Kruthaup. 

The preschool will open by the end of May.

