No deal yet for Riviera Maia

It was just over two weeks ago that WTOL 11 told you about Michigan Developer Contour Development closing the deal on the old Riviera Maia apartment complex.

But, WTOL 11 has now learned that the deal never officially went through.

The paperwork has been signed and the court orders have been executed, but Riviera Maia is still legally owned by Kidz Real Estate. Contour Development has already put tens of thousands of dollars into the building.

Jerry Philips, the attorney for the current owner, is surprised how much work has been done without a legit deal.

"It's shocking. The example I give is would you buy a new house and re-model the kitchen, bathroom and family room before you close on the house? I would say nobody would do that. You may be confident it is going through, but there are things that happen. There are contingencies that could occur," said Philips.

The owner of Contour Development says right now the final closing is being held up by the company who holds the lien on the property.

The owner says he is sure this is a sound deal. He says there is no way he would have invested this much money into these apartments if he had any doubts.

