Falcon chicks hatch at Wood Co. Courthouse

The chicks are here!

Bowling Green State University's Falcon Cam caught on camera three of the four new chicks hatching early Sunday morning.

The BGSU Falcon Cam is provided through a partnership between the Wood County Commissioners and the university.

“The falcons continue to be a source of wonder for people in the courthouse, whether they’re employees or citizens visiting the courthouse,” said Andrew Kalmar, Wood County administrator. “Because the falcons chose us we get to enjoy them, and that’s been really nice over the past six years.”

Of course the Falcon is BGSU's official mascot.

“We’re happy they’ve made a habit of calling Bowling Green home,” said Dave Kielmeyer, chief marketing and communications officer of BGSU. “It’s fitting that the falcons have bonded with the town and University.”

The first egg was laid March 22. Typically there's a 33-day gestation period, so the last egg is expected to hatch soon.

Watch the Falcon Cam live here.

