Lucas Co. celebrates $1 million grant to feed hungry children

In a big announcement that will help kids and adults in Lucas County, local political leaders have put aside their differences to strike back against hunger.

A $1 million gr ant has been awarded by the state to construct a modern kitchen to serve the hungry.

The kitchen will be utilized by Feed Lucas County Children and the Cherry Street Mission.

At the announcement event at One Government Center, State Senators Edna Brown and Randy Gardner signed a large representation of the million dollar check. They were instrumental in securing the funds.

Feed Lucas County feeds 1,000 kids a day during the school year and 4,000 a day during the summer.

“When you have individuals who are challenged with not making enough money or some making very little, they have to make priorities and sometimes they choose the less nutritious food,” said Wendi Huntley, the Director of Development and Communications for Feed Lucas County Children.

The current kitchen in the Life Revitalization Center, the former Macomber Building, doesn't allow them to step up the pace to feed more kids. That’s why the new kitchen is needed.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said, “Hunger knows no time clock. Hunger is there every hour of every day, in school, out of school, summer, winter, they're always hungry. This is a great start to help feed them.”

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson added, “(It’s) A new day for us, but really is a continuation of what we have always done in the city, which is to care for others.”

Politicians didn't get in the way. In fact, they worked together to get the money here.

“There can be turf battles on important issues, and the fact of the matter is turf battles belong on the football field, not in the fight to end hunger,” said state Senator Randy Gardner of Bowling Green, who also represents parts of Lucas County.

The University of Toledo is another partner on the effort and Mercy Health announced it is donating $100,000 for the new kitchen. Feed Lucas County and the Cherry Street Mission will use the current setup this summer, since the new one won't be ready until late fall.

Mayor Hicks-Hudson also said each of the six city pools open this summer will be a feeding site so kids can swim and get a good meal.

Those locations include:

Willys: 1375 Hillcrest Avenue

Roosevelt: 910 Dorr Street

Navarre: 1001 White Street

Pickford: 3000 Medford Drive

Wilson: 3253 Otto Street

Jamie Farr: 2140 N. Summit Street

Splash Pad: 645 Vance

The pools will be open from June 27 through August 8. Kids in need of a meal can stop by any of the pools from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. every day this summer.

