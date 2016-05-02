Man shot in south Toledo, police find no evidence - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot in south Toledo, police find no evidence

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are now investigating an apparent shooting in south Toledo. 

Sunday, May 1, around 11:30 a.m., police were called to 811 Atlantic on reports of a person shot. 

Police say the victim, 49-year-old Todd Easterwood, he had an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen, but that it had already been cleaned up and bandaged when they arrived to the scene. 

According to police, Easterwood was uncooperative in answering questions. He said he was walking his dog in the 800 block of Atlantic when someone shot him, but would not provide additional information.  

Police say there was no evidence of the shooting in the area Easterwood gave them. Right now, police say it is unknown exactly how or where he sustained his injury. 

Easterwood was treated at the scene by Toledo Fire and transported to UTMC. His injury does not appear to be life threatening. 

