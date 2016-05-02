WTOL 11 hosts expert phone bank on bullying

Bullying is happening at alarming rates with potentially deadly consequences right here in our community.

WTOL 11 is taking a stand against bullying with a special phone bank happening today.

Experts from all over Northwest Ohio will join us to answers all of your questions and help keep your kids safe.

The hot topics include a clear definition of today's bullying and what kids can do to protect themselves.

Our phone bank will be open from 5 to 7 p.m., and we will answer all questions and concerns.

The number to call is 419-255-2255.

