Woman faces judge after assaulting man with sledge hammer, robbing him

A Toledo woman faced a judge Monday after allegedly hitting a man with a sledge hammer and robbing him.

Police say 31-year-old Jeanette Ernst and another person hit the victim, Derek McCarty, several times with the hammer and then stole his medications.

McCarty suffered injuries to his hand, mouth and other parts of his body.

The name of the other person believed to be involved has not been released.

