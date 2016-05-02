Tenant describes attack by landlord, bond set at $50,000

The bond for a local landlord was set to $50,000 Monday, after police say he attacked one of his tenants over the weekend.

It happened Sunday; the victim, Johannes Vanakkeren, says he was taking his dog for a walk when his landlord 43-year-old Chad Sprinkle hit him over the head with a rock and cut him using a broken beer bottle, severing an artery.

"I knew I was bleeding badly, but I didn't know how bad it was. He is a big man who just overwhelmed me," said Johannes.

Luckily, another tenant heard what was happening and ran out to help.

"This man saved Johannes' life by getting involved. Had he not gotten involved, Johannes would have died," said Deborah Fausett, Johannes girlfriend.

Residents tell WTOL 11 they have had problems with the utilities being shut off at the apartments on Scottwood. Johannes says he believes he was the one that was targeted because he spoke up for all the residents.

Right now, Johannes and his girlfriend are packing up and hope to move out.

Sprinkle is charged with felonious assault and remains at the Lucas County Jail.

He is set to appear back before a judge Wednesday.

