Rocks thrown through window of Monroe gun store, firearms stolen

State Police in Michigan say that someone stole a number of handguns from the Shooters Edge gun store in Monroe early on Sunday morning.

Troopers were called to the store just before 7 a.m. and discovered that two large rocks had been thrown through the window on the front of the store.

According to police, the following firearms were stolen from the store:

Beretta 86 Cheetah 9mm,

Taurus PT24 9mm

Remington RM380

Smith & Wesson M&P 22

Ruger SR22

ISSC M22, Ruger

22/45 Lite

Glock G17Gen4

Smith & Wesson M&P .22

Smith & Wesson Victory .22.

Shooters Edge is on North Monroe Street.

The store’s alarm company called in the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Andrews of the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

The ATF can also be contacted at 1-800-ATF-GUNS.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.