Sunshine Communities building two new homes across from Little Flower Church

It's being called the intersection of faith and human services.

Sunshine Communities and the Little Flower Catholic Parish in South Toledo have formed a partnership to help folks with developmental disabilities.

Sunshine will break ground on Monday on two new homes across the street from the church's campus.

Each home will house eight individuals with developmental disabilities.

Sunshine bought the land from Little Flower for $50,000.

The parish has always welcomed the disabled into its spiritual community.

Now it will have them as neighbors.

"They're going to be able to interface within both our parish and our school and really develop and cultivate relationships, help congregation live more generously," said Rev. David Nuss of Little Flower.

What was once Sunshine Children's Home in Maumee is now Sunshine Communities.

It now offers a wide range of services - residential, vocational, therapeutic and recreational - to more than 100 men, women and children.

Seventy nine people still live on the Maumee campus.

Sunshine already has 15 homes throughout Lucas and Fulton Counties where 100 folks enjoy living in small-scale family home settings.

The two new homes will be numbers 16 and 17.

"We believe people with developmental disabilities have gifts to offer and they don't have the opportunity to offer those gifts so that's what this is all about, really becoming an integral part of the community," said Betty Holland, Sunshine Communities CEO.

The two houses will be ready for occupancy sometime early next year.

A third house is already in the works.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.