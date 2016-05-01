Local students receive official appointments for military service academies

Seven local students were recognized on Sunday for their acceptance to one of the US military service academies.

The students were nominated by Congressman Bob Latta of Ohio’s 5th Congressional District.

Each one received offers of appointment for the class of 2020 at their respective schools.

Congressman Latta was on hand at the ceremony in Bowling Green.

“It's not just grades. They look at all their outside activity,” said Congressman Latta. “These are the individuals who are going to go out and lead. These are the individuals we will look for in 20 or 30 years, and they could be the top of our armed forces."

Three of the students will go the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Two will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.

One will attend the U.S. Naval Academy.

And one will attend the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.