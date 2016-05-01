Free pickles and peppers for mom from Tony Packo's

In honor of mom, Tony Packo's wants to make sure Mother’s Day is sweet and hot.

Throughout the week of Mother's Day this year, the iconic Toledo eatery will gift moms with a free jar of their world famous Sweet Hot Pickles & Peppers.

From May 2 through May 8, moms that visit one of the five Tony Packo's restaurant locations will receive one free 24 oz. jar of the pickles.

*Mom must be present. This offer is valid only to Loyalty Members with Purchase. Dine in only. One per visit. Click here for more information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.