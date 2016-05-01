Maumee Bay celebrating 25 years of memories

It's a rainy birthday the guest of honor didn’t mind.

After all, it's part of the 'growing' charm of the Maumee Bay lodge.

Twenty-five years ago, in 1991, Maumee Bay Lodge opened its doors and has been providing a unique resort experience for any occasion, including birthdays and weddings ever since.



"Just the view itself, my daughter got married out here too, so having all of the pictures taken with the water in the background makes it a beautiful venue,” said Ann Carter, who works as a pastry chef at the lodge.



The venue isn’t just beloved by Toledoans and other area residents; travelers from all over find a reason to come back to our jewel on the lake.



"We stayed here for a family reunion about 10 years ago because my family lives in Pittsburg and we loved it. Especially because we're city people so it’s nice to get out in what we call the country," said guest Megan Weber.

"You're in a very tranquil area, birds coming through, wildlife all year round. It's a great setting to be together as a family," said General Manager Patrick Czarny

After 25 years, people who visited here as kids when it was new aren't kids anymore.



"We used to come here for family vacations growing up and knew the place so thought it would be a good place for a bachelor party," said visitor Jim Barber.



"It doesn't matter how far you are, it's the memories you've made. We have these great venues where you can get together and spend time with people you love," said Czarny.



So next time you are planning a getaway for your family, you may not need to look any further than Northwest Ohio.

