Ohio Supreme Court to hear arguments on police video case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear oral arguments on June 14 over access to police body camera videos.

News organizations including The Associated Press sued Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) last year when he initially refused to release police body camera video from the July 19 fatal shooting of a black motorist in a traffic stop by a white University of Cincinnati officer.

Deters asked the court to throw out the lawsuit, because he released the video after the officer was indicted on charges including murder.

But he has indicated interest in having the court consider the overall issue of releasing video during investigations.

The Cincinnati Enquirer's attorney, Jack Greiner (GREYE'-nur), wrote the court's decision could "reverberate for years to come" because of ever-increasing police video use.

