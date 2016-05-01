Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson- May 1, 2016

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

I want to fill out an official complaint

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

Ask Call 11 for Action For Help

This week on Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, John McAvoy of the Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition discusses his worry about many disillusioned voters may sit this election out, costing other republican candidates. He says Donald Trump's current advantages could become a disadvantage.

Then, Cap Averill, a specialist in insurance an investment planning talks about consumers protecting their investments and how to gain great financial advise.

Officer Flo Wormerly, Joseph Smith, and Officer Byron Daniels of the Toledo police S.T.R.I.V.E. club talks with Jerry about the summer programs they have in store for Toledo-area kids this summer.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

