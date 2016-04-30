UT, BG players undrafted but still have high hopes for life in the NFL

Just because they weren’t picked in the draft it doesn’t mean they won’t get their chance at an NFL career.

Local college football players from Toledo and Bowling Green, as well as one that played high school football in Toledo still were able to keep their NFL dreams alive.

Start High School grad, Devon Price, who played college ball at Ohio Northern has been invited to Tennessee Titans rookie mini-camp.

Former Toledo QB Phillip Ely has been invited to Tampa Bay Bucs Rookie Mini-Camp.

BGSU running back Travis Greene signed with Washington.

Toledo defensive back Rolan Milligan has signed as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys.

Bowling Green QB Matt Johnson is heading to the Cincinnati Bengals.

BGSU's Roger Lewis says that he's heading to the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent.

Toledo wide receiver Alonzo Russell is going to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Toledo offensive lineman Ruben Carter signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Finally, late on Saturday night, Former Rocket & St. John's alum, Cheatham Norrils, was invited to Pittsburgh Steelers camp.

