Northwest Ohio kids take chess seriously at TPS tournament

Young chess players concentrate on their next move. (Source: WTOL)

Who says kids don’t have patience these days and are only interested in technology?

On Saturday, northwest Ohio kids proved that theory wrong at the 13th annual Toledo Public Schools elementary Chess Tournament at Beverly School.

It was so quiet in the room you could hear a pin drop.

The event was open to all second through eighth graders in northwest Ohio.

Students from 24 different schools participated.

The tournament is a way for students to advance their chess skills while having fun.

Organizers say chess is also a competition that helps to make better students.

"They're thinking three to four moves ahead. So if you think about that, you're also looking at your opponent and what they're trying to do. So it takes a lot of dedication and critical thinking,” said event organizer Chris Varwig.

Individual and team trophies were awarded to the winners.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.