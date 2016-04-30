Young people look to get foot in door at youth commission job fair

The SeaGate Centre in Downtown Toledo was packed with hundreds of young job seekers on Saturday.

Toledo's Youth Commission was holding its annual youth job fair.

The fair gave the young folks an opportunity to meet with prospective employers and apply for work.

Sixty companies were at the fair looking to hire bright young people.

The fair was aimed at the 16-24 year old age group.

"Anything other than fast food. More constructive type jobs that will allow me to build leadership skills," said Talon Sweeney when asked what kind of job he's looking for.

Employers were looking for seasonal, permanent and temporary workers.

"The goal is to engage our young people in employment and help them stay in the city of Toledo, understand how great they are and how important they are to our future," said Alicia Smith of the commission.

Companies ranged from fast food restaurants and trucking firms to government agencies and non-profits.

It was all about the one on one experience.

"I'm looking at everything. The appearance of them, their handshake, all that stuff determines how everybody is going to be and we've had some very good candidates today," said Kari Powers of Kroger.

At least forty job hunters were hired on the spot out of the 900 who showed up.

Others received encouraging news.

"Some luck. Some places said they were going to call me back and others are setting up interviews. I'm hoping to get something back," said Azahra Shabazz.

Not everyone has a job yet, but many are at least getting their foot in the door.

