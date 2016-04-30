Downtown Toledo brewery upping its production capacity

Flatbed trucks brought new fermenters to the Black Cloister Brewing Company in downtown Toledo. (Source: WTOL)

Good news for beer drinkers.

The Black Cloister Brewing Company in downtown Toledo got a special delivery on Saturday.

New fermenters were brought in on a flatbed semi for installation at the popular drinkery.

The owner says the brewery is doubling its production capacity.

The four of the brewery’s staple beers will be produced in the new equipment.

