Bowling Green to put Parks and Recreation levy on November ballot

The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department is asking for your support to get a levy on the November ballot. If the levy went through it could cost residents and extra $18.

On a $100,000 home, the levy would cost taxpayers about $61 annually. That money would help with the upkeep of city parks, pools, and the maintenance of park buildings.

"The most recent levy that they had, the cost was $43,” said Kristin Otley, Parks and Recreation Director.

The former parks levy has expired, and Parks Director Kristin Otley tells WTOL because they've grown, they need a little more help financially, in order to maintain the quality they currently have.

"We have a lot of older buildings, that have some ADA issues, sidewalks as well, the building that we're standing in is going to need a new roof, some of those kind of things, our community center is now ten years old, so we have to start planning for some of the larger elements in there that will need work, like our HVAC system, all of those kinds of things,” said Otley.

Leaders with the Parks department say over 16 years, they’ve grown tremendously in size and facilities per citizen’s request.

So this $2 million levy would continue to benefit those living here.



"This is a property tax dedicated levy that our citizens have supported for years and years and years, but 16 years at the same amount, we just need a little bit more, to make sure that they're happy with the quality of what we're offering them,” said Otley.

If the proposed levy is approved, you'll have the chance to vote for it, on the November ballot.

