Two men shot outside private party at north Toledo club overnight

Toledo Police responded to a shooting outside of a club in north Toledo early on Saturday morning.

Police say an altercation occurred behind the club at 707 Matzinger Rd. around 4:30 a.m. and that two men were shot.

According to police, the victims, Brandon Williams, 32, and Akeem Fox, 27, were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Williams is in very critical condition.

Fox’s injury did not appear to be life threatening.

Police say the club was being rented for a private party at the time of the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

