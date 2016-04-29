SWAT team finds house empty after responding to barricade situation

Toledo Police were called to a north Toledo neighborhood on Friday night where a man was allegedly barricaded in a house.

The call came in at 9 p.m. and police surrounded the house on Streicher near Warsaw for a few hours.

When the SWAT team moved in around 11 p.m. there was nobody in the home.

