Long-standing ice rink to become visitor center, Monroe City Council to hear from public

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
MONROE, MI (WTOL) -

People in Monroe are still furious with plans to turn a long-standing ice rink into a visitor center.

"There's no sense to what they're doing,” said David LaMontaine, who says taking the ice rink out of the community will do more harm than good.  

Last week, Monroe City Council voted to stop funding this 18-year-old ice arena for the 2016/2017 year. 

"This building was built to be an ice rink,” said LaMontaine. “They've tried to call it a couple different things, but it's a big square cement block." 

LaMontaine is a member of the sports complex. He says city leaders already had plans of turning the area into a visitor’s center for Battle Field Park.

“Frankly, the best use of this facility would be to house it on the side that doesn't have the Ice and leave the Ice rink here because the ice rink generates revenue,” said LaMontaine.

WTOL 11 reached out to city leaders who say the ice rink is only frequently used by a total of 34 members. They say over an 18-year period it has generated $12 million in revenue and $22 million in expenses. Leaders say the decision to close the rink was a tough one, but one they had to make because the city was losing money. 

"This does not pass the smell test,” said LaMontaine. “You know, when they proposed that budget it was a balanced budget that included funding, so there’s no economic justification for them to remove that funding and then place it someplace else. So, the false narrative that the city’s pushing forward is absolutely false.”

Next Monday city council will hear public comments from residents.

David hopes the decision will be turned around. 

