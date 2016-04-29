Another business calls Hensville home

Another business is now calling Hensville home.

Pricewaterhouse Coopers, the professional service firm, is the first non-entertainment business to call the ballpark home.

Hensville feels downtown is well suited for the changing workforce with dining and entertainment just steps away.

“You have the millennials with their first or second job out of school and they want to live in a thriving environment. Toledo is very well positioned for that,” said Mud Hens President and CEO Joe Napoli.

The office will house about 100 employees and features a rooftop deck that overlooks the ballpark.

