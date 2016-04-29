NFL Draft: The picks are in

(WTOL) -
It's NFL Draft time! WTOL 11 is following all the teams and players important to you. Stay with us for the latest.
The order for each round of the draft is listed below with both the round pick number and the overall pick number.
ROUND ONE:
1. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee Titans): Jared Goff, QB from California
2. Philadelphia Eagles (from Cleveland Browns): Carson Wentz, QB from North Dakota St.
3. San Diego Chargers: Joey Bosa, DE from Ohio St.
4. Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliot, RB from Ohio St.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalen Ramsey, CB from Florida St.
6. Baltimore Ravens: Ronnie Stanley, OT from Notre Dame
7. San Francisco 49ers:
8. Tennessee Titans (from Cleveland Browns through Philadelphia Eagles through Miami Dolphins): Jack Conklin, OT from Michigan St.
9. Chicago Bears (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Leonard Floyd, OLB from Georgia
10. New York Giants: Eli Apple, CB from Ohio St.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Chicago Bears): Vernon Hargreaves, CB from Florida
12. New Orleans Saints: Sheldon Rankins, DT from Louisville
13. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles): Laremy Tunsil, OT from Ole Miss
14. Oakland Raiders: Karl Joseph, S from West Virginia
15. Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee Titans through Los Angeles Rams): Corey Coleman, WR from Baylor
16. Detroit Lions: Taylor Decker, OT from Ohio St.
17. Atlanta Falcons: Keanu Neal, SS from Florida
18. Indianapolis Colts: Ryan Kelly, C from Alabama
19. Buffalo Bills: Shaq Lawson, DE from Clemson
20. New York Jets: Darron Lee, OLB from Ohio St.
21. Houston Texans (from Washington Redskins): Will Fuller, WR from Notre Dame
22. Washington Redskins (from Houston Texans): Josh Doctson, WR from TCU
23. Minnesota Vikings: Laquon Treadwell, WR from Ole Miss
24. Cincinnati Bengals: William Jackson III, CB from Houston
25. Pittsburgh Steelers: Artie Burns, CB from Miami
26. Denver Broncos (from Seattle Seahawks): Paxton Lynch, QB from Memphis
27. Green Bay Packers: Kenny Clark, NT from UCLA
28. San Francisco 49ers (from Kansas City Chiefs): Joshua Garnett, OG from Stanford
29. New England Patriots (Forfeited)
29. Arizona Cardinals: Robert Nkemdiche, DT from Ole Miss
30. Carolina Panthers: Vernon Butler, DT from Louisiana Tech
31. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): Germain Ifedi, OG from Texas A&M
ROUND TWO:
1 (32). Cleveland Browns: Emmanuel Ogbah, DE from Oklahoma St.
2 (33). Tennessee Titans: Kevin Dodd, DE from Clemson
3 (34). Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Smith, OLB from Notre Dame
4 (35). San Diego Chargers: Henry Hunter, TE from Arkansas
5 (36). Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens): Myles Jack, OLB from UCLA
6 (37). Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers): Chris Jones, DT from Mississippi St.
7 (38). Miami Dolphins (from Baltimore Ravens through Jacksonville Jaguars): Xavien Howard, CB from Baylor
8 (39). Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Noah Spence, DE from Eastern Kentucky
9 (40). New York Giants: Sterling Shepard, WR from Oklahoma
10 (41). Buffalo Bills (from Chicago Bears): Reggie Ragland, ILB from Alabama
11 (42). Baltimore Ravens (from Miami Dolphins): Kamalei Correa, DE from Boise St.
12 (43). Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia Eagles through Los Angeles Rams): Austin Johnson, NT from Penn St.
13 (44). Oakland Raiders: Jihad Ward, DE from Illinois
14 (45). Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Derrick Henry, RB from Albama
15 (46). Detroit Lions: A'Shawn Robinson, DT from Alabama
16 (47). New Orleans Saints: Michael Thomas, WR from Ohio St.
17 (48). Green Bay Packers (from Indianapolis Colts): Jason Spriggs, OT from Indiana
18 (49). Seattle Seahawks (from Chicago Bears through Buffalo Bills): Jarran Reed, DT from Alabama
19 (50). Houston Texans (from Atlanta Falcons): Nick Martin, OG from Notre Dame
20 (51). New York Jets: Christian Hackenberg, QB from Penn St.
21 (52). Atlanta Falcons (from Houston Texans): Deion Jones, OLB from LSU
22 (53). Washington Redskins: Su'a Cravens, OLB from USC
23 (54). Minnesota Vikings: Mackensie Alexander, CB from Clemson
24 (55). Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Boyd, WR from Pittsburgh
25 (56). Chicago Bears (from Seattle Seahawks): Cody Whitehair, OG from Kansas St.
26 (57). Indianapolis Colts (from Green Bay Packers): T.J. Green, FS from Clemson
27 (58). Pittsburgh Steelers: Sean Davis, CB from Maryland
28 (59). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Kansas City Chiefs): Roberto Aguayo, K from Florida St.
29 (60). New England Patriots: Cyrus Jones, CB from Alabama
30 (61). New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots through Arizona Cardinals): Vonn Bell, FS from Ohio St.
31 (62). Carolina Panthers: James Bradburry, CB from Samford
32 (63). Denver Broncos: Adam Gotsis, DT from Georgia Tech
ROUND THREE:
1 (64). Tennessee Titans: Kevin Byard, S from Middle Tennessee St.
2 (65). Cleveland Browns: Carl Nassib, DE from Penn St.
3 (66). San Diego Chargers: Max Tuerk, C from USC
4 (67). Dallas Cowboys: Maliek Collins, DT from Nebraska
5 (68). San Francisco 49ers: Will Redmond, CB from Mississippi St.
6 (69). Jacksonville Jaguars: Yannick Ngakoue, DE from Maryland
7 (70). Baltimore Ravens: Bronson Kaufusi, DE from BYU
8 (71). New York Giants: Darian Thompson, S from Boise St.
9 (72). Chicago Bears: Jonathan Bullard, DT from Florida
10 (73). Miami Dolphins: Kenyan Drake, RB from Alabama
11 (74). Kansas City Chiefs (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers): KeiVarae, CB from Notre Dame
12 (75). Oakland Raiders: Shilique Calhoun, DE from Michigan St.
13 (76). Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee Titans through Los Angeles Rams): Shon Coleman, OT from Auburn
14 (77). Carolina Panthers (from Cleveland Browns through Philadelphia Eagles through Detroit Lions): Daryl Worley, CB from West Virginia
15 (78). New England Patriots (from New Orleans Saints): Joe Thuney, OG from N.C. State
16 (79). Philadelphia Eagles: Issac Seumalo, OG from Oregon St.
17 (80). Buffalo Bills: Adolphus Washington, DT from Ohio St.
18 (81). Atlanta Falcons: Austin Hooper, TE from Stanford
19 (82). Indianapolis Colts: Le'Raven Clark, OT from Texas Tech
20 (83). New York Jets: Jordan Jenkins, OLB from Georgia
21 (84). Washington Redskins: Kendall Fuller, CB from Virginia Tech
22 (85). Houston Texans: Braxton Miller, WR from Ohio St.
23 (86). Miami Dolphins (from Minnesota Vikings): Leonte Carroo, WR from Rutgers
24 (87). Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Vigil, ILB from Utah St.
25 (88). Green Bay Packers: Kyler Fackrell, OLB from Utah St.
26 (89). Pittsburgh Steelers: Javon Hargrave, DT from South Carolina St.
27 (90). Seattle Seahawks: C.J. Prosise, RB from Notre Dame
28. Kansas City Chiefs (Forfeited)
29 (91). New England Patriots: Jacoby Brissett, QB from N.C. State
30 (92). Arizona Cardinals: Brandon Williams, CB from Texas A&M
31 (93). Cleveland Browns (from Carolina Panthers): Cody Kessler, QB from USC
32 (94). Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): Nick Vannett, TE from Ohio St.
33 (95). Detroit Lions (Compensatory Selection): Graham Glasgow, C from Michigan
34 (96). New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection): Vincent Valentine, DT from Nebraska
35 (97). Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection): Rees Odhiambo, OG from Boise St.
36 (98). Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection): Justin Simmons, FS from Boston College
ROUND FOUR:
1 (99). Cleveland Browns: Joe Schobert, LB from Wisconsin
2 (100). Oakland Raiders (from Cleveland Browns): Connor Cook, QB from Michigan St.
3 (101). Dallas Cowboys: Charles Tapper, DE from Oklahoma
4 (102). San Diego Chargers: Joshua Perry, LB from Ohio St.
5 (103). Jacksonville Jaguars: Sheldon Day, DT from Notre Dame
6 (104). Baltimore Ravens: Tavon Young, CB from Temple
7 (105). Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers): Parker Ehinger, T from Cincinnati
8 (106). Kansas City Chiefs (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through Chicago Bears): Eric Murray, CB from Minnesota
9 (107). Baltimore Ravens (from Miami Dolphins): Chris Moore, WR from Cincinnati
10 (108). Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan Smith, CB from North Carolina Central
11 (109). New York Giants: B.J. Goodson, OLB from Clemson
12 (110). Los Angeles Rams: Tyler Higbee, TE from Western Kentucky
13 (111). Detroit Lions: Miles Killebrew, SS from Southern Utah
14 (112). New England Patriots (from New Orleans Saints): Malcolm Mitchell, WR from Georgia
15 (113). Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Rams? through Tennessee Titans through Philadelphia Eagles): Nick Kwiatkoski, LB from West Virginia
16 (114). Cleveland Browns (from Oakland Raiders): Ricardo Lewis, WR from Auburn
17 (115). Atlanta Falcons: De'Vondre Campbell, LB from Minnesota
18 (116). Indianapolis Colts: Hassan Ridgeway, DT from Texas
19 (117). Buffalo Bills: Pharoh Cooper, WR from South Carolina
20 (118). New York Jets: Juston Burris, CB from North Carolina State
21 (119). Houston Texans: Tyler Ervin, RB from San Jose St.
22 (120). New Orleans Saints (from Washington Redskins): David Onyemata, DT from University of Manitoba
23 (121). Minnesota Vikings: Willie Beavers, OT from Western Michigan
24 (122). Cincinnati Bengals: Andrew Billings, NT from Baylor
25 (123). Pittsburgh Steelers: Jerald Hawkins, OT from LSU
26 (124). Chicago Bears (from Seattle Seahawks): Deon Bush, DB from Miami
27 (125). Indianapolis Colts (from Green Bay Packers): Antonio Morrison, LB from Florida
28 (126). Kansas City Chiefs: Demarcus Robinson, WR from Florida
29 (127). Chicago Bears (from New England Patriots): Deiondre' Hall, CB from Northern Iowa
30 (128). Arizona Cardinals: Evan Boehm, C from Missouri
31 (129). Cleveland Browns (from Carolina Panthers): Derrick Kindred, S from TCU
32 (130). Baltimore Ravens (from Denver Broncos): Alex Lewis, OT from Nebraska
33 (131). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection): Blake Martinez, LB from Stanford
34 (132). Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection): Willie Henry, DT from Michigan
35 (133). San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection): Rashard Robinson, CB from LSU
36 (134). Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection): Kenneth Dixon, RB from Louisiana Tech
37 (135). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection): Dak Prescott, QB from Mississippi St.
38 (136). Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection): Devontae Booker, RB from Utah
39 (137). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection): Dean Lowry, DE from Northwestern
40 (138). Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection): Seth Devalve, WR from Princeton
41 (139). Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection): Cardale Jones, QB from Ohio St.
ROUND FIVE:
1 (140). Tennessee Titans: Tajae Sharpe, WR from Massachusetts
2 (141). Cleveland Browns:
3 (142). San Francisco 49ers (from San Diego Chargers): Ronald Blair, DE from Appalachain St.
4 (143). Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys): DeAndre Washington, RB from Texas Tech
5 (144). Denver Broncos (from Baltimore Ravens): Connor McGovern, OG from Missouri
6 (145). San Francisco 49ers: John Theus, OT from Georgia
7 (146). Baltimore Ravens (from Jacksonville Jaguars): Matt Judon, DE from Grand Valley St.
8 (147). Seattle Seahawks (from Miami Dolphins): Quinton Jefferson, DT from Maryland
9 (148). Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Caleb Benenoch, OT from UCLA
10 (149). New York Giants: Paul Perkins, RB from UCLA
11 (150). Chicago Bears: Jordan Howard, RB from Indiana
12 (151). Detroit Lions: Joe Dahl, OG from Washington St.
13 (152). Washington Redskins (from New Orleans Saints): Matthew Ioannidis, DT from Temple
14 (153). Philadelphia Eagles: Wendell Smallwood, RB from West Virginia
15 (154). Cleveland Browns (from Oakland Raiders): Jordan Payton, WR from UCLA
16. Los Angeles Rams (Exercised in Supplemental Draft)
17 (155). Indianapolis Colts: Joe Haeg, T from North Dakota St.
18 (156). Buffalo Bills: Johnathan Williams, RB from Arkansas
19. Atlanta Falcons (Forfeited)
20 (157). Titans (From Broncos through Jets): LeShaun Sims, CB from Southern Utah
21 (158). Jets (From Redskins): Brandon Shell, OT from South Carolina
22 (159). Houston Texans: K.J. Dillion, S from West Virginia
23 (160). Minnesota Vikings: Kentrell Brothers, OLB from Missouri
24 (161). Cincinnati Bengals: Christian Westerman, OG from Arizona St.
25 (162). Kansas City Chiefs (from Seattle Seahawks): Kevin Hogan, QB from Stanford
26 (163). Green Bay Packers: Trevor Davis, WR from California
27 (164). Philadelphia Eagles (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT from TCU
28 (165). Kansas City Chiefs: Tyreek Hill, WR from West Alabama
29 (166). Houston Texans (from New England Patriots): D.J. Reader, NT from Clemson
30 (167). Arizona Cardinals: Marqui Christian, SS from Midwestern St.
31 (168). Carolina Panthers: Spencer Drango, OG from Baylor
32 (169). Detroit Lions (from Denver Broncos): Antwoine Williams, LB from Georgia Southern
33 (170). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection): Cole Toner, OT from Harvard
34 (171). Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection): Alex Collins, RB from Arkansas
35 (172). Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection): Rasahard Higgins, WR from Colorado St.
36 (173). Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection): Trey Caldwell, CB from UL Monroe
37 (174). San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection): Fahn Cooper, T from Mississippi
38 (175). San Diego Chargers (Compensatory Selection): Jatavis Brown, OLB from Akron
ROUND SIX:
1 (176). Denver Broncos (From Titans through Browns): Andy Janovich, FB from Nebraska
2 (177). Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee Titans): Temarrick Hemingway, TE from South Carolina St.
3 (178). Kansas City Chiefs (From 49ers through Cowboys): D.J. White, CB from Georgia Tech
4 (179). San Diego Chargers: Drew Kaser, P from Texas A&M
5 (180). Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers): Mortiz Boehringer, WR
6 (181). Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyrone Holmes, OLB Montana
7 (182). Baltimore Ravens: Keenan Reynolds, RB from Navy
8 (183). Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devante Bond, OLB from Oklahoma
9 (184). New York Giants: Jerell Adams, TE from South Carolina
10 (185). Chicago Bears: DeAndre Houston-Carson, FS from William & Mary
11 (186). Miami Dolphins (From Minnesota Vikings): Jakeem Grant, WR from Texas Tech
12 (187). Washington Redskins (from New Orleans Saints): Nate Sudfeld, QB from Indiana
13 (188). Minnesota Vikings (from Philadelphia Eagles): David Morgan, TE from Texas-San Antonio
14 (189). Dallas Cowboys (from Oakland Raiders): Anthony Brown, CB from Purdue
15 (190). Los Angeles Rams: Josh Forrest, LB from the University of Kentucky
16 (191). Detroit Lions: Jake Rudock, QB from Michigan
17 (192). Buffalo Bills: Kolby Listenbee, WR from TCU
18 (193). Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta Falcons): Sebastia Tretola, OG from Arkansas
19 (194). Oakland Raiders (from Indianapolis Colts): Cory James, OLB from Colorado St.
20 (195). Atlanta Falcons (from Houston Texans through New York Jets): Wes Schweitzer, G from San Jose St.
21 (196). Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins through New England Patriots through Houston Texans): Blake Countess, DB from Auburn
22 (197). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Washington Redskins): Dan Vitale, FB from Northwestern
23 (198). San Diego Chargers (from Minnesota Vikings): Derek Watt, FB from Wisconsin
24 (199). Cincinnati Bengals: Cody Core, WR from Mississippi
25 (200). Green Bay Packers: Kyle Murphy, OT from Stanford
26 (201). Jacksonville Jaguars (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Brandon Allen, QB from Arkansas
27 (202). Detroit Lions (from Seattle Seahawks): Anthony Zettel, DT from Penn St.
28 (203). Kansas City Chiefs: Dadi Nicolas, DE from Virginia Tech
29 (204). Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots through Chicago Bears): Jordan Lucas, SS from Penn St.
30 (205). Arizona Cardinals: Harlan Miller, CB from Southeastern Louisiana
31 (206). Los Angeles Rams (from Chicago Bears? through Carolina Panthers): Mike Thomas, WR from Southern Miss
32 (207). San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos): Jeff Driskel, QB from Louisiana Tech
33 (208). New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection): Kamu Grugier-Hall, OLB from Eastern Illinois
34 (209). Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection): Maurice Canady, CB from Virginia
35 (210). Detroit Lions (Compensatory Selection): Jimmy Landes, LS from Baylor
36 (211). San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection): Kelvin Taylor, RB from Florida
37 (212). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection): Kavon Farizer, S from Central Michigan
38 (213). San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection): Aaron Burbridge, WR from Michigan St.
39 (214). New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection): Elandon Robert, ILB from Houston
40 (215). Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection): Joey Hunt, C from TCU
41 (216). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection): Darius Jackson, RB from Eastern Michigan
42 (217). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection): Rico Gathers, TE from Baylor
43 (218). Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection): Kevon Seymour, CB from USC
44 (219). Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection): Will Parks, S from Arizona
45 (220). Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection): Travis Freeney, OLB from Washington
46 (221). New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection): Ted Karras, OG from Illinois
ROUND SEVEN:
1 (222). Tennessee Titans: Aaron Wallace, OLB from UCLA
2 (223). Cleveland Browns: Brandon Doughty, QB from Western Kentucky
3 (224). San Diego Chargers: Donavon Clark, OG from Michigan St.
4 (225). Seattle Seahawks (from Dallas Cowboys) Devin Lucien, WR from Arizona St.
5 (226). Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Woodard, DE from Central Arkansas
6 (227). Minnesota Vikings (from Dolphins through Baltimore Ravens): Stephen Weatherly, OLB from Vanderbilt
7 (228). Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers): Riley Dixon, P from Syracuse
8 (229). Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Giants): DeMarcus Ayers, WR from Houston
9 (230). Chicago Bears: Daniel Braverman, WR from Western Michigan
10 (231). Miami Dolphins:Thomas Duarte, TE from UCLA
11 (232). Washington Redskins (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Stephen Daniels, ILB from Boston College
12 (233). Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Mills, FS from LSU.
13 (234). Oakland Raiders: Vadal Alexander, OG from LSU
14 (235). New York Jets (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston Texans and Denver Broncos): Lac Edwards, P from Sam Houston St.
15 (236). Detroit Lions: Dwayne Washington, RB from Washington
16 (237). New Orleans Saints: Daniel Lasco, RB from California
17 (238). Atlanta Falcons: Devin Fuller, WR from UCLA
18 (239). Indianapolis Colts: Trevor Bates, LB from Maine
19 (240). Philadelphia Eagles (from Buffalo Bills through Bills): Alex McCalister, DE from Florida
20 (241). New York Jets: Charone Peake, WR from Clemson
21 (242). Washington Redskins: Keith Marshall, RB from Georgia
22 (243). Seattle Seahawks (from Patriots through Houston Texans): Kenny Lawler, WR from California
23 (244). Minnesota Vikings: Jayron Kearse, S from Clemson
24 (245). Cincinnati Bengals: Clayton Fejedelem, S from Illinois
25 (246). Pittsburgh Steelers: Tyler Matakevich, OLB from Temple
26 (247). Seattle Seahawks: Zac Brooks, RB from Clemson
27 (248). Indianapolis Colts (From Packers): Austin Blythe, C from Iowa
28 (249). San Francisco 49ers (From Chiefs): Prince Charles Iworah, CB from Western Kentucky
29 (250). Cleveland Browns (From Dolphins through Patriots): Scooby Wright III, ILB from Arizona
30 (251). Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals): Joe Walker, ILB from Oregon
31 (252). Carolina Panthers: Beau Sandland, TE from Montana State
32 (253). Tennessee Titans (From Broncos): Kalan Reed, DB from Southern Miss
