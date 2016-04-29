NFL Draft: The picks are in

It's NFL Draft time! WTOL 11 is following all the teams and players important to you. Stay with us for the latest.

The order for each round of the draft is listed below with both the round pick number and the overall pick number.

ROUND ONE :

1. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee Titans): Jared Goff, QB from California

2. Philadelphia Eagles (from Cleveland Browns): Carson Wentz, QB from North Dakota St.

3. San Diego Chargers: Joey Bosa, DE from Ohio St.

4. Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliot, RB from Ohio St.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalen Ramsey, CB from Florida St.

6. Baltimore Ravens: Ronnie Stanley, OT from Notre Dame

7. San Francisco 49ers:

8. Tennessee Titans (from Cleveland Browns through Philadelphia Eagles through Miami Dolphins): Jack Conklin, OT from Michigan St.

9. Chicago Bears (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Leonard Floyd, OLB from Georgia

10. New York Giants: Eli Apple, CB from Ohio St.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Chicago Bears): Vernon Hargreaves, CB from Florida

12. New Orleans Saints: Sheldon Rankins, DT from Louisville

13. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia Eagles): Laremy Tunsil, OT from Ole Miss

14. Oakland Raiders: Karl Joseph, S from West Virginia

15. Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee Titans through Los Angeles Rams): Corey Coleman, WR from Baylor

16. Detroit Lions: Taylor Decker, OT from Ohio St.

17. Atlanta Falcons: Keanu Neal, SS from Florida

18. Indianapolis Colts: Ryan Kelly, C from Alabama

19. Buffalo Bills: Shaq Lawson, DE from Clemson

20. New York Jets: Darron Lee, OLB from Ohio St.

21. Houston Texans (from Washington Redskins): Will Fuller, WR from Notre Dame

22. Washington Redskins (from Houston Texans): Josh Doctson, WR from TCU

23. Minnesota Vikings: Laquon Treadwell, WR from Ole Miss

24. Cincinnati Bengals: William Jackson III, CB from Houston

25. Pittsburgh Steelers: Artie Burns, CB from Miami

26. Denver Broncos (from Seattle Seahawks): Paxton Lynch, QB from Memphis

27. Green Bay Packers: Kenny Clark, NT from UCLA

28. San Francisco 49ers (from Kansas City Chiefs): Joshua Garnett, OG from Stanford

29. New England Patriots (Forfeited)

29. Arizona Cardinals: Robert Nkemdiche, DT from Ole Miss

30. Carolina Panthers: Vernon Butler, DT from Louisiana Tech

31. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): Germain Ifedi, OG from Texas A&M

RELATED: NFL Draft: Players selected in the first round

ROUND TWO :

1 (32). Cleveland Browns: Emmanuel Ogbah, DE from Oklahoma St.

2 (33). Tennessee Titans: Kevin Dodd, DE from Clemson

3 (34). Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Smith, OLB from Notre Dame

4 (35). San Diego Chargers: Henry Hunter, TE from Arkansas

5 (36). Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens): Myles Jack, OLB from UCLA

6 (37). Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers): Chris Jones, DT from Mississippi St.

7 (38). Miami Dolphins (from Baltimore Ravens through Jacksonville Jaguars): Xavien Howard, CB from Baylor

8 (39). Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Noah Spence, DE from Eastern Kentucky

9 (40). New York Giants: Sterling Shepard, WR from Oklahoma

10 (41). Buffalo Bills (from Chicago Bears): Reggie Ragland, ILB from Alabama

11 (42). Baltimore Ravens (from Miami Dolphins): Kamalei Correa, DE from Boise St.

12 (43). Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia Eagles through Los Angeles Rams): Austin Johnson, NT from Penn St.

13 (44). Oakland Raiders: Jihad Ward, DE from Illinois

14 (45). Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams): Derrick Henry, RB from Albama

15 (46). Detroit Lions: A'Shawn Robinson, DT from Alabama

16 (47). New Orleans Saints: Michael Thomas, WR from Ohio St.

17 (48). Green Bay Packers (from Indianapolis Colts): Jason Spriggs, OT from Indiana

18 (49). Seattle Seahawks (from Chicago Bears through Buffalo Bills): Jarran Reed, DT from Alabama

19 (50). Houston Texans (from Atlanta Falcons): Nick Martin, OG from Notre Dame

20 (51). New York Jets: Christian Hackenberg, QB from Penn St.

21 (52). Atlanta Falcons (from Houston Texans): Deion Jones, OLB from LSU

22 (53). Washington Redskins: Su'a Cravens, OLB from USC

23 (54). Minnesota Vikings: Mackensie Alexander, CB from Clemson

24 (55). Cincinnati Bengals: Tyler Boyd, WR from Pittsburgh

25 (56). Chicago Bears (from Seattle Seahawks): Cody Whitehair, OG from Kansas St.

26 (57). Indianapolis Colts (from Green Bay Packers): T.J. Green, FS from Clemson

27 (58). Pittsburgh Steelers: Sean Davis, CB from Maryland

28 (59). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Kansas City Chiefs): Roberto Aguayo, K from Florida St.

29 (60). New England Patriots: Cyrus Jones, CB from Alabama

30 (61). New Orleans Saints (from New England Patriots through Arizona Cardinals): Vonn Bell, FS from Ohio St.

31 (62). Carolina Panthers: James Bradburry, CB from Samford

32 (63). Denver Broncos: Adam Gotsis, DT from Georgia Tech

ROUND THREE :

1 (64). Tennessee Titans: Kevin Byard, S from Middle Tennessee St.

2 (65). Cleveland Browns: Carl Nassib, DE from Penn St.

3 (66). San Diego Chargers: Max Tuerk, C from USC

4 (67). Dallas Cowboys: Maliek Collins, DT from Nebraska

5 (68). San Francisco 49ers: Will Redmond, CB from Mississippi St.

6 (69). Jacksonville Jaguars: Yannick Ngakoue, DE from Maryland

7 (70). Baltimore Ravens: Bronson Kaufusi, DE from BYU

8 (71). New York Giants: Darian Thompson, S from Boise St.

9 (72). Chicago Bears: Jonathan Bullard, DT from Florida

10 (73). Miami Dolphins: Kenyan Drake, RB from Alabama

11 (74). Kansas City Chiefs (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers): KeiVarae, CB from Notre Dame

12 (75). Oakland Raiders: Shilique Calhoun, DE from Michigan St.

13 (76). Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee Titans through Los Angeles Rams): Shon Coleman, OT from Auburn

14 (77). Carolina Panthers (from Cleveland Browns through Philadelphia Eagles through Detroit Lions): Daryl Worley, CB from West Virginia

15 (78). New England Patriots (from New Orleans Saints): Joe Thuney, OG from N.C. State

16 (79). Philadelphia Eagles: Issac Seumalo, OG from Oregon St.

17 (80). Buffalo Bills: Adolphus Washington, DT from Ohio St.

18 (81). Atlanta Falcons: Austin Hooper, TE from Stanford

19 (82). Indianapolis Colts: Le'Raven Clark, OT from Texas Tech

20 (83). New York Jets: Jordan Jenkins, OLB from Georgia

21 (84). Washington Redskins: Kendall Fuller, CB from Virginia Tech

22 (85). Houston Texans: Braxton Miller, WR from Ohio St.

23 (86). Miami Dolphins (from Minnesota Vikings): Leonte Carroo, WR from Rutgers

24 (87). Cincinnati Bengals: Nick Vigil, ILB from Utah St.

25 (88). Green Bay Packers: Kyler Fackrell, OLB from Utah St.

26 (89). Pittsburgh Steelers: Javon Hargrave, DT from South Carolina St.

27 (90). Seattle Seahawks: C.J. Prosise, RB from Notre Dame

28. Kansas City Chiefs (Forfeited)

29 (91). New England Patriots: Jacoby Brissett, QB from N.C. State

30 (92). Arizona Cardinals: Brandon Williams, CB from Texas A&M

31 (93). Cleveland Browns (from Carolina Panthers): Cody Kessler, QB from USC

32 (94). Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): Nick Vannett, TE from Ohio St.

33 (95). Detroit Lions (Compensatory Selection): Graham Glasgow, C from Michigan

34 (96). New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection): Vincent Valentine, DT from Nebraska

35 (97). Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection): Rees Odhiambo, OG from Boise St.

36 (98). Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection): Justin Simmons, FS from Boston College

ROUND FOUR :

1 (99). Cleveland Browns: Joe Schobert, LB from Wisconsin

2 (100). Oakland Raiders (from Cleveland Browns): Connor Cook, QB from Michigan St.

3 (101). Dallas Cowboys: Charles Tapper, DE from Oklahoma

4 (102). San Diego Chargers: Joshua Perry, LB from Ohio St.

5 (103). Jacksonville Jaguars: Sheldon Day, DT from Notre Dame

6 (104). Baltimore Ravens: Tavon Young, CB from Temple

7 (105). Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers): Parker Ehinger, T from Cincinnati

8 (106). Kansas City Chiefs (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through Chicago Bears): Eric Murray, CB from Minnesota

9 (107). Baltimore Ravens (from Miami Dolphins): Chris Moore, WR from Cincinnati

10 (108). Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan Smith, CB from North Carolina Central

11 (109). New York Giants: B.J. Goodson, OLB from Clemson

12 (110). Los Angeles Rams: Tyler Higbee, TE from Western Kentucky

13 (111). Detroit Lions: Miles Killebrew, SS from Southern Utah

14 (112). New England Patriots (from New Orleans Saints): Malcolm Mitchell, WR from Georgia

15 (113). Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Rams? through Tennessee Titans through Philadelphia Eagles): Nick Kwiatkoski, LB from West Virginia

16 (114). Cleveland Browns (from Oakland Raiders): Ricardo Lewis, WR from Auburn

17 (115). Atlanta Falcons: De'Vondre Campbell, LB from Minnesota

18 (116). Indianapolis Colts: Hassan Ridgeway, DT from Texas

19 (117). Buffalo Bills: Pharoh Cooper, WR from South Carolina

20 (118). New York Jets: Juston Burris, CB from North Carolina State

21 (119). Houston Texans: Tyler Ervin, RB from San Jose St.

22 (120). New Orleans Saints (from Washington Redskins): David Onyemata, DT from University of Manitoba

23 (121). Minnesota Vikings: Willie Beavers, OT from Western Michigan

24 (122). Cincinnati Bengals: Andrew Billings, NT from Baylor

25 (123). Pittsburgh Steelers: Jerald Hawkins, OT from LSU

26 (124). Chicago Bears (from Seattle Seahawks): Deon Bush, DB from Miami

27 (125). Indianapolis Colts (from Green Bay Packers): Antonio Morrison, LB from Florida

28 (126). Kansas City Chiefs: Demarcus Robinson, WR from Florida

29 (127). Chicago Bears (from New England Patriots): Deiondre' Hall, CB from Northern Iowa

30 (128). Arizona Cardinals: Evan Boehm, C from Missouri

31 (129). Cleveland Browns (from Carolina Panthers): Derrick Kindred, S from TCU

32 (130). Baltimore Ravens (from Denver Broncos): Alex Lewis, OT from Nebraska

33 (131). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection): Blake Martinez, LB from Stanford

34 (132). Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection): Willie Henry, DT from Michigan

35 (133). San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection): Rashard Robinson, CB from LSU

36 (134). Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection): Kenneth Dixon, RB from Louisiana Tech

37 (135). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection): Dak Prescott, QB from Mississippi St.

38 (136). Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection): Devontae Booker, RB from Utah

39 (137). Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection): Dean Lowry, DE from Northwestern

40 (138). Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection): Seth Devalve, WR from Princeton

41 (139). Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection): Cardale Jones, QB from Ohio St.

ROUND FIVE :

1 (140). Tennessee Titans: Tajae Sharpe, WR from Massachusetts

2 (141). Cleveland Browns:

3 (142). San Francisco 49ers (from San Diego Chargers): Ronald Blair, DE from Appalachain St.

4 (143). Oakland Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys): DeAndre Washington, RB from Texas Tech

5 (144). Denver Broncos (from Baltimore Ravens): Connor McGovern, OG from Missouri

6 (145). San Francisco 49ers: John Theus, OT from Georgia

7 (146). Baltimore Ravens (from Jacksonville Jaguars): Matt Judon, DE from Grand Valley St.

8 (147). Seattle Seahawks (from Miami Dolphins): Quinton Jefferson, DT from Maryland

9 (148). Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Caleb Benenoch, OT from UCLA

10 (149). New York Giants: Paul Perkins, RB from UCLA

11 (150). Chicago Bears: Jordan Howard, RB from Indiana

12 (151). Detroit Lions: Joe Dahl, OG from Washington St.

13 (152). Washington Redskins (from New Orleans Saints): Matthew Ioannidis, DT from Temple

14 (153). Philadelphia Eagles: Wendell Smallwood, RB from West Virginia

15 (154). Cleveland Browns (from Oakland Raiders): Jordan Payton, WR from UCLA

16. Los Angeles Rams (Exercised in Supplemental Draft)

17 (155). Indianapolis Colts: Joe Haeg, T from North Dakota St.

18 (156). Buffalo Bills: Johnathan Williams, RB from Arkansas

19. Atlanta Falcons (Forfeited)

20 (157). Titans (From Broncos through Jets): LeShaun Sims, CB from Southern Utah

21 (158). Jets (From Redskins): Brandon Shell, OT from South Carolina

22 (159). Houston Texans: K.J. Dillion, S from West Virginia

23 (160). Minnesota Vikings: Kentrell Brothers, OLB from Missouri

24 (161). Cincinnati Bengals: Christian Westerman, OG from Arizona St.

25 (162). Kansas City Chiefs (from Seattle Seahawks): Kevin Hogan, QB from Stanford

26 (163). Green Bay Packers: Trevor Davis, WR from California

27 (164). Philadelphia Eagles (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT from TCU

28 (165). Kansas City Chiefs: Tyreek Hill, WR from West Alabama

29 (166). Houston Texans (from New England Patriots): D.J. Reader, NT from Clemson

30 (167). Arizona Cardinals: Marqui Christian, SS from Midwestern St.

31 (168). Carolina Panthers: Spencer Drango, OG from Baylor

32 (169). Detroit Lions (from Denver Broncos): Antwoine Williams, LB from Georgia Southern

33 (170). Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection): Cole Toner, OT from Harvard

34 (171). Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection): Alex Collins, RB from Arkansas

35 (172). Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection): Rasahard Higgins, WR from Colorado St.

36 (173). Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection): Trey Caldwell, CB from UL Monroe

37 (174). San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection): Fahn Cooper, T from Mississippi

38 (175). San Diego Chargers (Compensatory Selection): Jatavis Brown, OLB from Akron

ROUND SIX :

1 (176). Denver Broncos (From Titans through Browns): Andy Janovich, FB from Nebraska

2 (177). Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee Titans): Temarrick Hemingway, TE from South Carolina St.

3 (178). Kansas City Chiefs (From 49ers through Cowboys): D.J. White, CB from Georgia Tech

4 (179). San Diego Chargers: Drew Kaser, P from Texas A&M

5 (180). Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers): Mortiz Boehringer, WR

6 (181). Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyrone Holmes, OLB Montana

7 (182). Baltimore Ravens: Keenan Reynolds, RB from Navy

8 (183). Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devante Bond, OLB from Oklahoma

9 (184). New York Giants: Jerell Adams, TE from South Carolina

10 (185). Chicago Bears: DeAndre Houston-Carson, FS from William & Mary

11 (186). Miami Dolphins (From Minnesota Vikings): Jakeem Grant, WR from Texas Tech

12 (187). Washington Redskins (from New Orleans Saints): Nate Sudfeld, QB from Indiana

13 (188). Minnesota Vikings (from Philadelphia Eagles): David Morgan, TE from Texas-San Antonio

14 (189). Dallas Cowboys (from Oakland Raiders): Anthony Brown, CB from Purdue

15 (190). Los Angeles Rams: Josh Forrest, LB from the University of Kentucky

16 (191). Detroit Lions: Jake Rudock, QB from Michigan

17 (192). Buffalo Bills: Kolby Listenbee, WR from TCU

18 (193). Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta Falcons): Sebastia Tretola, OG from Arkansas

19 (194). Oakland Raiders (from Indianapolis Colts): Cory James, OLB from Colorado St.

20 (195). Atlanta Falcons (from Houston Texans through New York Jets): Wes Schweitzer, G from San Jose St.

21 (196). Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins through New England Patriots through Houston Texans): Blake Countess, DB from Auburn

22 (197). Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Washington Redskins): Dan Vitale, FB from Northwestern

23 (198). San Diego Chargers (from Minnesota Vikings): Derek Watt, FB from Wisconsin

24 (199). Cincinnati Bengals: Cody Core, WR from Mississippi

25 (200). Green Bay Packers: Kyle Murphy, OT from Stanford

26 (201). Jacksonville Jaguars (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Brandon Allen, QB from Arkansas

27 (202). Detroit Lions (from Seattle Seahawks): Anthony Zettel, DT from Penn St.

28 (203). Kansas City Chiefs: Dadi Nicolas, DE from Virginia Tech

29 (204). Miami Dolphins (from New England Patriots through Chicago Bears): Jordan Lucas, SS from Penn St.

30 (205). Arizona Cardinals: Harlan Miller, CB from Southeastern Louisiana

31 (206). Los Angeles Rams (from Chicago Bears? through Carolina Panthers): Mike Thomas, WR from Southern Miss

32 (207). San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos): Jeff Driskel, QB from Louisiana Tech

33 (208). New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection): Kamu Grugier-Hall, OLB from Eastern Illinois

34 (209). Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection): Maurice Canady, CB from Virginia

35 (210). Detroit Lions (Compensatory Selection): Jimmy Landes, LS from Baylor

36 (211). San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection): Kelvin Taylor, RB from Florida

37 (212). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection): Kavon Farizer, S from Central Michigan

38 (213). San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection): Aaron Burbridge, WR from Michigan St.

39 (214). New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection): Elandon Robert, ILB from Houston

40 (215). Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection): Joey Hunt, C from TCU

41 (216). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection): Darius Jackson, RB from Eastern Michigan

42 (217). Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection): Rico Gathers, TE from Baylor

43 (218). Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection): Kevon Seymour, CB from USC

44 (219). Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection): Will Parks, S from Arizona

45 (220). Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection): Travis Freeney, OLB from Washington

46 (221). New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection): Ted Karras, OG from Illinois

ROUND SEVEN :

1 (222). Tennessee Titans: Aaron Wallace, OLB from UCLA

2 (223). Cleveland Browns: Brandon Doughty, QB from Western Kentucky

3 (224). San Diego Chargers: Donavon Clark, OG from Michigan St.

4 (225). Seattle Seahawks (from Dallas Cowboys) Devin Lucien, WR from Arizona St.

5 (226). Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Woodard, DE from Central Arkansas

6 (227). Minnesota Vikings (from Dolphins through Baltimore Ravens): Stephen Weatherly, OLB from Vanderbilt

7 (228). Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers): Riley Dixon, P from Syracuse

8 (229). Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Giants): DeMarcus Ayers, WR from Houston

9 (230). Chicago Bears: Daniel Braverman, WR from Western Michigan

10 (231). Miami Dolphins:Thomas Duarte, TE from UCLA

11 (232). Washington Redskins (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Stephen Daniels, ILB from Boston College

12 (233). Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Mills, FS from LSU.

13 (234). Oakland Raiders: Vadal Alexander, OG from LSU

14 (235). New York Jets (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston Texans and Denver Broncos): Lac Edwards, P from Sam Houston St.

15 (236). Detroit Lions: Dwayne Washington, RB from Washington

16 (237). New Orleans Saints: Daniel Lasco, RB from California

17 (238). Atlanta Falcons: Devin Fuller, WR from UCLA

18 (239). Indianapolis Colts: Trevor Bates, LB from Maine

19 (240). Philadelphia Eagles (from Buffalo Bills through Bills): Alex McCalister, DE from Florida

20 (241). New York Jets: Charone Peake, WR from Clemson

21 (242). Washington Redskins: Keith Marshall, RB from Georgia

22 (243). Seattle Seahawks (from Patriots through Houston Texans): Kenny Lawler, WR from California

23 (244). Minnesota Vikings: Jayron Kearse, S from Clemson

24 (245). Cincinnati Bengals: Clayton Fejedelem, S from Illinois

25 (246). Pittsburgh Steelers: Tyler Matakevich, OLB from Temple

26 (247). Seattle Seahawks: Zac Brooks, RB from Clemson

27 (248). Indianapolis Colts (From Packers): Austin Blythe, C from Iowa

28 (249). San Francisco 49ers (From Chiefs): Prince Charles Iworah, CB from Western Kentucky

29 (250). Cleveland Browns (From Dolphins through Patriots): Scooby Wright III, ILB from Arizona

30 (251). Philadelphia Eagles (from Arizona Cardinals): Joe Walker, ILB from Oregon

31 (252). Carolina Panthers: Beau Sandland, TE from Montana State

32 (253). Tennessee Titans (From Broncos): Kalan Reed, DB from Southern Miss

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.