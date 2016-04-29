Permanent drug take-back boxes offer year-round disposal - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Permanent drug take-back boxes offer year-round disposal

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Lucas County drug take-back event is a great way for people to clean their cabinets of old or unused prescription medication, but the Lucas County Sheriff's Office wants people to know they can safely dispose of medication on any day of the week throughout the year.

There are permanent drug take-back boxes set up at various locations across Lucas County, such as in Springfield Township's administrative building.

The drug collection boxes are super easy to use, just take your medicine and place it inside the drawer.

However, something things, like liquids and needles, are not accepted.

"Not flushing them down the toilets, not just throwing them out in the regular garbage, that keeps all those medications out of our ground water supply and out of our water supply in general," said Lt. Matt Luettke, Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

Luettke says more permanent boxes could decrease the popularity of specific drug take-back days because people are safely disposing of medication on a regular basis.

"The day is great, because it brings awareness to it, and it's an opportunity, 'hey I've got these medications let's bring them in," said Lt. Luettke, "but a regular, regular locations like the ones here at Springfield and Monclova , if there were more of them, I think that would be a good thing."

Click here for a list of some available permanent drug take back boxes.

