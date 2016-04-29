Sandusky County allocating more money to addiction and mental health programs

The opiate epidemic across Northwest Ohio has areas like Sandusky County increasing the amount of money for addiction and mental health services.

"We want to make a dent in the addiction problems that we face in the county," said Mircea Handru, executive director of Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties.

He says since last year, when the county first received levy monies, a lot has changed in Sandusky County.

"With the opiate epidemic we saw a huge increase in individuals who struggle with opiate addiction and other drug addictions. So we focus a little more in those areas. As well as, suicide and mental health," said Handru.

The county is projected to generate $930 million in the 2017 fiscal year, and of that money, nearly $800 million is going to 33 programs for behavioral health services in Sandusky County. That is more money towards drug related and mental health programs than before.

"To areas such as detox, for individuals who struggle with opiate addiction. Medication assisted treatment. Also recovery housing. And just getting back into the community, make sure they get employment," said Handru.

He says the county is stronger when prevention is a priority, individuals with mental illness are not left behind, and addicts are geared towards recovery.

"We want to give hope to people who struggle, we want to give hope, we want to understand their struggle and want to help them," said Handru.

For more information on the programs available in the county head to http://www.mhrsbssw.org/

