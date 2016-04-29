TPS teachers deal with more problems after mishap with W2s

Toledo Public School teachers are dealing with yet another problem after a non-TPS employee loaded the wrong spreadsheet, causing errors on the W2 forms of a majority of TPS teachers and other employees.

Teachers and staff were first notified about the error in March, but another letter went out this week to remind them that the Medicare wages on their W2s do not agree with local wages.

But here's an important point - the error did not affect federal, state or local wages. TPS leaders also checked with their accountants, who do not think employees will have to refile their taxes.

The TPS treasurer says this is not related to the problem from last year when they switched to Sun Guard, a new payroll software program, and some teachers didn't get paid correctly.

“We understand the employees may be frustrated and we apologize for this error that has occurred and this additional stress it may cause them. But we would just like to reassure them that the Sun Guard issues have been worked out and we are operating payroll very efficiently, effectively, and accurately at this time,” said Ryan Stechschulte, TPS Treasurer.

Any employee who received the letter and wants to be extra sure about not needing to refile can contact their own tax professional.

The treasurer says they are now investigating how the wrong spreadsheet was loaded in the first place, and ensures it won't happen again.

