Having right tires is key to 100 lap Speedway race says driver

There's racing at the Toledo Speedway on Saturday, April 30; if the rain holds off.

It's the Rollie Beale Classic, starting at 6 p.m.

On Friday afternoon, drivers spent hours doing practice runs and making sure their cars were race day ready.

For one driver, Aaron Pierce, it's a track he's had success on.

"It's fun to come here to Toledo," Pierce said. "I've raced for so many years and it changes so much between today and it'll be totally different tomorrow, the track will be different too."

Pierce is from Muncie, Indiana.

He says he's been racing 18 years.

And last year he set, and still holds the Toledo Speedway track record for the winged sprint cars.

He says the key is to have the right tires and to make sure his crew is happy.

"It's not a one-man-band for sure, you got to make these guys happy too, they bust their butts to do it," said Pierce.

Even though Saturday he will be competing in a non-winged race, he still has a good idea of what it takes to reach success.

"Staying up on your tires is the biggest thing," Pierce said. "The Silver Crown Race is long, it's 100 laps. Change a couple pounds here and there unexpectedly, it can take you from a top five car to a top 10 car."

While mother-nature is still up in the air, Pierce says he's looking forward to competing at the Toledo Speedway.

"Toledo is a good place, we had a great Silver Crown Race up here last year, and it's nice to be able to run the non-winged sprint cars here also," he said.

