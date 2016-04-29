Only On 11: Maumee HS students create prosthetic hands for kids in need

The process to create the prosthetic hands takes just a few days to complete. (Source: WTOL)

Two Maumee High School students are lending a hand to kids in need through the use of a 3-D printer. (Source: WTOL)

Two Maumee High School students are lending a hand to kids in need through the use of a 3-D printer.

It may look like a bunch of Lego pieces, but it’s no toy. Maumee High School juniors Christina Thomas and Michael Peachman are constructing prosthetic hands.

“It just fits in right here and when pressure is applied it just bends like that,” said Christina.

She says the process takes just a few days to complete.

“So, we've been 3-D scanning our hands and that’s pretty cool. It's not perfect, so we have to get the best scan and throw that into a program and then manipulate it so it's perfect and then we export it and print it,” said Michael.

The original hand was constructed by a third party and serves as a model for Michael and Christina.

So far, they've made four child-size hands, with the hope that families may be able to purchase them at a cheaper price, but with the same quality.

“And the cool thing is if we were to do the robotic hand, which is possible and we're just waiting on the electronics to do that, it will only cost about one hundred dollars to get a hand they can control with their muscles,” said

“A lot of people can't afford it, so it’s a convenience for a lot of people... and, I mean, personally it means a lot,” said Christina.

The project has also pushed the use of new tools in the classroom.

“Well, it’s just a great use of technology in the classroom that actually effects people's lives in a positive way and it's really advanced my curriculum quite a bit,” said Maumee High School art teacher Loren Burkey.

The next step is to get the design of the hands approved so that they can be sent to kids in need.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.