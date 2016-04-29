New gross sexual imposition charge for man accused of child enda - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

New gross sexual imposition charge for man accused of child endangerment with wife

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Tony Ybanez now faces an additional charge of gross sexual imposition. (Source: WTOL) Tony Ybanez now faces an additional charge of gross sexual imposition. (Source: WTOL)
Sarah Ybanez (Source: WTOL) Sarah Ybanez (Source: WTOL)
WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

A Wood County couple accused of child abuse faced a judge on Friday for their arraignments.

Tony and Sarah Ybanez were arrested in mid-April, after one of their children ran to a neighbor's house, saying he and his siblings were abused.

Police were called to the Ybanez home on Napoleon Road in Bowling Green, and upon investigating, found evidence that seemed to back the childrens' claims.

Police also discovered that Sarah, runs a daycare out of the family’s home.

Both Tony and Sarah were originally indicted on two counts of child endangering, as well as permitting child abuse.

In court on Friday however, the state said Tony is now also being charged with one count of gross sexual imposition.

The pair respectively pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Judge Alan Mayberry accepted their pleas, and both are on a bond of their own recognizance, with the condition they have no contact with the four victims involved, three of whom are minors.

The couple also must follow the conditions given to them by Job and Family Services.

If they're convicted on the child endangering and permitting child abuse charges, they could face a maximum of 9 to 36 months for each count.

If Tony is found guilty of gross sexual imposition, he could face 6 to 18 months for that charge alone.

Both Tony and Sarah are due back in court for their pretrial hearings on July 1st.

