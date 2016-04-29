New gross sexual imposition charge for man accused of child endangerment with wife

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A Wood County couple accused of child abuse faced a judge on Friday for their arraignments.

Tony and Sarah Ybanez were arrested in mid-April, after one of their children ran to a neighbor's house, saying he and his siblings were abused.

Police were called to the Ybanez home on Napoleon Road in Bowling Green, and upon investigating, found evidence that seemed to back the childrens' claims.

Police also discovered that Sarah, runs a daycare out of the family’s home.



Both Tony and Sarah were originally indicted on two counts of child endangering, as well as permitting child abuse.

In court on Friday however, the state said Tony is now also being charged with one count of gross sexual imposition.

The pair respectively pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Judge Alan Mayberry accepted their pleas, and both are on a bond of their own recognizance, with the condition they have no contact with the four victims involved, three of whom are minors.

The couple also must follow the conditions given to them by Job and Family Services.

If they're convicted on the child endangering and permitting child abuse charges, they could face a maximum of 9 to 36 months for each count.

If Tony is found guilty of gross sexual imposition, he could face 6 to 18 months for that charge alone.



Both Tony and Sarah are due back in court for their pretrial hearings on July 1st.

