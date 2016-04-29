Police on lookout for Perrysburg bank robber - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police on lookout for Perrysburg bank robber

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Car that police say the suspect was driving. (Source: Perrysburg Police) Car that police say the suspect was driving. (Source: Perrysburg Police)
State Bank and Trust robbery suspect (Source: Perrysburg Police) State Bank and Trust robbery suspect (Source: Perrysburg Police)
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

Perrysburg Police are on the lookout for a bank robber and they’re asking for the public’s help.

On Friday afternoon around 3:20, police were called to the State Bank and Trust on E. Boundary St. near E. 7th St. on the report of a bank robbery.

When they arrived the female suspect had already fled the scene in a black car but nobody knows what direction she took.

According to police, the woman had presented a note to a teller and left with an unspecified amount of cash.

Police say she was carrying a black briefcase.

Anyone with information is asked to call 419-243-6122.

The robbery is under investigation by the Perrysburg Division of Police and the FBI.

