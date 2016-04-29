Fremont high schoolers may be eligible for early college credit - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fremont high schoolers may be eligible for early college credit

FREMONT, OH (WTOL) -

A new program will soon be in place for area high school students that can help them graduate from college faster.

A partnership between Terra State Community College and Fremont City Schools will allow first generation college students to graduate high school with an associate's degree.

The early college program will allow freshmen at Fremont Ross high school to take courses that have equivalent college level accreditation.

This means once they graduate high school, they would receive both a high school diploma and an associates degree or vocational certificate.

Students who then move onto a 4 year college would enter as a Junior.

And those who chose not to go to college will be better prepared for the work force.

It is a program that Jerome Webster, President of Terra Community College expects to improve the region's educational attainment rate.

"There are many first generation college students who do not think that college is even an option for them because it seems so out of reach," said Webster. "And we want to make sure that we can do everything that we can to provide that opportunity for them while they are in high school. Credentialing them with both the high school diploma and the certificate or the associate degree."

The program will begin during the 2017 school year.

20 to 25 students are expected to take part.

