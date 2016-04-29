South end drivers look forward to end of construction on Trail

Work on the Anthony Wayne Trail, Western Ave. and South Ave. continues, but the end is in sight; a big relief to residents and drivers in the area.

According to ODOT the Anthony Wayne Trail, between Western Avenue and South Avenue, could still be reduced to one lane for pavement repair.

That work is coming to an end but ODOT says you should still be alert and make sure you slow down because of it.

Western Ave. was scheduled to open on Thursday but that was postponed until Friday.

Drivers are excited about the work happening but are hoping it’s done sooner than later.

"Say you want to go to the dollar store down here anywhere coming from the dollar store here and anywhere coming from Hawley and Western you're stuck and it a big inconvenience and you can't go across the Trail,” said driver Shirley Berry.

The same construction and closure will happen at South Avenue starting on May 6 and is scheduled to last through May 9.

