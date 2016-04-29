South end drivers look forward to end of construction on Trail - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

South end drivers look forward to end of construction on Trail

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Work on the Anthony Wayne Trail, Western Ave. and South Ave. continues, but the end is in sight; a big relief to residents and drivers in the area.

According to ODOT the Anthony Wayne Trail, between Western Avenue and South Avenue, could still be reduced to one lane for pavement repair.

That work is coming to an end but ODOT says you should still be alert and make sure you slow down because of it.

Western Ave. was scheduled to open on Thursday but that was postponed until Friday.

Drivers are excited about the work happening but are hoping it’s done sooner than later.

"Say you want to go to the dollar store down here anywhere coming from the dollar store here and anywhere coming from Hawley and Western you're stuck and it a big inconvenience and you can't go across the Trail,” said driver Shirley Berry.

The same construction and closure will happen at South Avenue starting on May 6 and is scheduled to last through May 9.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Lake Erie impaired, but for how long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:31:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Patrick Hickey appears in court Wednesday for hearing

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:17:25 GMT
    Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)Patrick Hickey (Source: Lenawee Co. Sheriff)

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

    Hickey is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

    More >>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly